Carrefour Brasil acquires stores, gas stations in $102 mln deal

Contributor
Gram Slattery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA, Brazil's largest retailer, has agreed to acquire five stores and two gas stations from national retail chain Makro for 519 million reais ($102 million), it said in a Wednesday securities filing.

The company is the local division of France's Carrefour SA CARR.PA.

($1 = 5.08 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

