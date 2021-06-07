Markets

Carrefour And Tesco Agree Not To Extend Alliance After It Ends On Dec. 31, 2021

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Carrefour (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) and Tesco confirmed Monday that they have decided not to extend their purchasing alliance beyond the three-year operational framework agreed in 2018. With this, the alliance will formally end on December 31, 2021.

The companies noted that over the last three years, they have benefited from a number of joint buying opportunities across food and general merchandise categories. The deal enabled access to new suppliers, new sources and new products.

Moving forward, the companies have agreed to continue this work independently and focus on their own opportunities. The companies plan to build on the experience and the progress made during the alliance period.

