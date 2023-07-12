News & Insights

Carrefour agrees to buy Cora and Match banners from Louis Delhaize group

July 12, 2023 — 12:46 pm EDT

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

July 12 (Reuters) - Carrefour CARR.PA has agreed to buy the Cora and Match banners from Belgian retailer Louis Delhaize Group, the French supermarket chain said on Wednesday.

The transaction, which gives the assets an enterprise value of 1.05 billion euros ($1.17 billion), is expected to close in the summer of 2024, Carrefour added in a statement.

($1 = 0.8986 euros)

