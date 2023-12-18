Carrefour - ADR (CRRFY) Price Target Increased by 13.86% to 7.85

The average one-year price target for Carrefour - ADR (OTC:CRRFY) has been revised to 7.85 / share. This is an increase of 13.86% from the prior estimate of 6.90 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.22 to a high of 11.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 108.84% from the latest reported closing price of 3.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrefour - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRRFY is 0.03%, a decrease of 14.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.39% to 1,823K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Group holds 1,613K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares, representing a decrease of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRRFY by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 62K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRRFY by 6.46% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRRFY by 4.21% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRRFY by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.