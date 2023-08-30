Carrefour - ADR (CRRFY) Price Target Increased by 12.07% to 7.58

The average one-year price target for Carrefour - ADR (OTC:CRRFY) has been revised to 7.58 / share. This is an increase of 12.07% from the prior estimate of 6.76 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.42 to a high of 10.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.45% from the latest reported closing price of 3.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrefour - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRRFY is 0.03%, a decrease of 32.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 47.52% to 2,207K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Group holds 1,754K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRRFY by 13.77% over the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 251K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 62K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 16.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRRFY by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 24K shares.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.