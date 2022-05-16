Carrefour accelerates in quick commerce with Flink, Cajoo deal

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - European quick commerce group Flink is buying French rival quick commerce firm Cajoo and French retailer Carrefour CARR.PA, an early investor and exclusive retail partner of Cajoo, will become a direct Flink shareholder and partner, the companies said in a joint statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

