Carrefour accelerates in quick commerce with Flink, Cajoo deal

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

European quick commerce group Flink is buying French rival quick commerce firm Cajoo and French retailer Carrefour, an early investor and exclusive retail partner of Cajoo, will become a direct Flink shareholder and partner, the companies said in a joint statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

