Carraro investor Albemarle says raised takeover bid price not enough

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Carraro CARRA.MI shareholder Albemarle Asset Management said on Monday the raised price Fly Srl is offering in its takeover bid for the Italian maker of transmission systems for tractors and off-highway vehicles is not sufficient.

Albemarle, which said it owns over 1% of Carraro, said it "continues to believe that the price offered is not reasonable, given the small size of the raise and the current strong growth prospects for the group".

Earlier on Monday Fly Srl raised its price for Carraro to 2.55 euros per share from 2.40 euros. The offer ends on Friday.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9450; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.flak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.