Is CARR Stock Attractive After Its 2026 Earnings Outlook Increase?

Carrier Global Corporation CARR has a better earnings setup after management raised its 2026 sales, adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings outlook.



The stock’s risk-reward profile looks constructive but not clean. Improving demand, backlog and cash flow support the bull case, while valuation, margin pressure and debt limit the deep-value argument.

CARR Delivers an Earnings and Sales Beat

Carrier reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%.



Net sales came in at $6.35 billion, topping expectations by 5.5%. Revenues rose 4% year over year, although adjusted earnings declined 7%, showing that sales growth has not yet translated cleanly into earnings expansion.

Carrier’s Guidance Supports the Bull Case

Management raised its 2026 outlook to approximately $23 billion in sales, roughly $3.5 billion in adjusted operating profit and about $2.90 in adjusted earnings per share.



The increase reflects stronger commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning demand, recovering residential markets and higher data center activity. Data center sales are now expected to reach about $2 billion in 2026, up from the prior $1.5 billion view.

Carrier Global Corporation Price and Consensus

Carrier Global Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carrier Global Corporation Quote

CARR’s Valuation Offers a Mixed Message

CARR trades at 20.48X forward 12-month earnings. That is below the industry multiple of 24.31X.

Still, the multiple is close to Carrier’s five-year median of 20.11X. The discount to peers helps, but the stock is not trading far below its own historical norm.



Trane Technologies plc TT and Johnson Controls International plc JCI are useful peer references because both are exposed to commercial building efficiency, heating and cooling demand, and connected building systems.

Carrier’s Cash Flow Supports Capital Returns

Carrier generated second-quarter free cash flow of $810 million. Management still expects about $2 billion of free cash flow for 2026.



That cash generation supports dividends, buybacks and investments in higher-growth climate and digital offerings. The company also expects $1.5 billion of share repurchases in 2026.

CARR’s Risks Could Limit Upside

The main concern is earnings conversion. Adjusted operating margin fell 190 basis points year over year to 17.2%.



The decline reflected increased input costs and unfavorable business mix. Tariffs began early in the second quarter, while price increases started later, creating a timing gap.



Leverage is another constraint. Carrier ended the second quarter with roughly $10.6 billion in net debt, based on total debt less cash and cash equivalents. If weaker end markets persist or cost actions take longer, margin recovery and financial flexibility could remain limited.

Carrier’s Rating Strength Meets Weak Style Scores

The bottom line is that CARR looks more attractive for earnings momentum than for valuation or broad-based factor strength.



Carrier currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), supported by favorable short-term estimate revisions. It also has a Momentum Score of B, indicating better relative momentum characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The offset is the stock’s weaker Value Score of D, Growth Score of F and VGM Score of F. Those scores suggest that CARR’s appeal rests more on improving expectations and business momentum than on a broadly attractive value-growth profile.

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Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.