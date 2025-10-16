Carr Financial Grows EMXC Stake Amid Rising Emerging Market Momentum

Key Points

Purchased 59,138 shares in an estimated $3.82 million trade based on the average price for Q3 2025

Transaction represents approximately 1.05% of 13F AUM

Post-trade stake: 300,268 shares valued at $20.27 million

EMXC is now the fund’s 4th-largest holding, accounting for 5.6% of reported AUM

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Carr Financial Group Corp added 59,138 shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC), an estimated $3.82 million trade based on the average price for Q3 2025, according to an SEC filing dated October 7, 2025.

What happened

Carr Financial Group Corp disclosed a purchase of 59,138 shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) in a portfolio update for Q3 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 7, 2025 (SEC filing). The estimated value of the trade was $3.82 million, bringing the fund’s total to 300,268 shares after the transaction.

Getty Image

What else to know

The fund increased its holding in EMXC, bringing the position to 5.6% of 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

BND: $30.97 million (8.5% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

VIG: $25.74 million (7.07% of AUM)

IQLT: $25.03 million (6.87% of AUM)

EMXC: $20.27 million (5.57% of AUM)

VTI: $16.32 million (4.48% of AUM)

As of October 7, 2025, shares were priced at $68.83, up 14.98% over the past year, with a 0.98 percentage point alpha versus the S&P 500.

EMXC carried a 2.49% trailing dividend yield and closed 1.15% below its 52-week high, both as of October 8, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value AUM 12.91 B Price (as of market close 10/07/25) $68.83 Dividend Yield (TTM) 2.49% One-Year Price Change 14.98%

Company snapshot

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) provides investors with targeted exposure to emerging market equities outside of China and offers a unique approach to international diversification.

The fund’s strategy emphasizes broad representation across sectors and countries. EMXC's exclusion of China differentiates it from broader emerging market ETFs, catering to investors seeking to manage regional risk and allocation.

The portfolio is broadly diversified across sectors and geographies, with at least 80% of assets allocated to index constituents and up to 20% in derivatives, cash, and equivalents.

Its largest allocations include Taiwan, India, and South Korea. The fund also offers diversified access to dynamic sectors such as financials, technology, and consumer goods.

Foolish take

Carr Financial's recent purchase of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EXMC) reflects a broader trend among investors seeking new sources of growth on a global level. The fund tracks large and mid-cap companies across 26 economies. By deliberately leaving out China, the fund helps investors gain exposure to emerging markets without the policy and geopolitical risks that often accompany Chinese equities.

With a 2.5 dividend gain and a solid 15% gain over the past year, EXMC has benefited from strength in emerging markets such as India, Taiwan, and Brazil where growth remains resilient and valuations are most attractive than in many developed regions. Its diversified approach helps reduce single country risk while still capturing long term expansion across sectors in financials, technology and consumer goods.

For long-term investors, EXMC offers a practical way to diversify beyond the U.S and China while positioning for growth in the next phase of the global economy. Institutional buying by Carr Financial signals growing confidence that the next chapterglobal marketleadership could be written in emerging economies beyond the two largest powers.

Glossary

ETF:Exchange-Traded Fund, a pooled investment fund traded on stock exchanges like a stock.

13F AUM:Assets under management reported by institutional investors in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Alpha:A measure of an investment's performance compared to a benchmark index, indicating outperformance or underperformance.

Diversification:Investment strategy that spreads assets across various securities or sectors to reduce risk.

Trailing dividend yield:Dividend payments over the past year divided by the current share price.

Index constituents:The individual securities that make up a specific market index.

Derivatives:Financial contracts whose value is based on the price of underlying assets, such as stocks or bonds.

Ex China:Excludes Chinese securities from the investment universe or index.

Large- and mid-cap equities:Stocks of companies with large or medium market capitalizations.

Portfolio update:A report or filing disclosing recent changes to a fund's holdings.

TTM:The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

52-week high:The highest price at which a security has traded during the past year.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.