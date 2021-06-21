CARR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/23/21

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/23/21, Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 8/10/21. As a percentage of CARR's recent stock price of $45.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CARR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CARR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CARR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.59 per share, with $47.1325 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.81.

In Monday trading, Carrier Global Corp shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

