CARR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/21/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/21/22, Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.185, payable on 2/10/23. As a percentage of CARR's recent stock price of $41.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CARR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CARR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CARR's low point in its 52 week range is $33.10 per share, with $54.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.04.

In Monday trading, Carrier Global Corp shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

