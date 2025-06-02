CARR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.42, changing hands as low as $69.31 per share. Carrier Global Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CARR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CARR's low point in its 52 week range is $54.22 per share, with $83.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.21. The CARR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

