Carpet maker Victoria issues opportunistic bond

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - UK carpet maker Victoria hopped on strong market conditions in the European high-yield bond market this week to launch an opportunistic €500m August 2026 non-call two senior secured offering.

The company said that it has benefited from global lockdowns, which has seen consumers turn to home improvements while they are unable to travel. Proceeds from the bond will be used to fund M&A, although management said that they would be used to reduce debt if no suitable targets were identified.

In an investor call, Victoria said that there were ample M&A opportunities - and that the company would consider strong flooring businesses in Europe and North America that offer revenue and cost synergies, and which do not require major operational restructuring, according to Lucror Analytics.

The company has already been in active discussions with a number of potential targets valued up to 7x Ebitda, according to an investor presentation seen by IFR.

"In our opinion, it is sensible for the company to tap markets now, given the favourable market conditions and its aim to pursue further external growth," wrote Lucror Analytics. "Current trading is strong, and Covid-19 has only had a limited impact on Victoria."

Victoria also has what it calls extra 'fuel in the tank' - Koch Equity Development (KED) has acquired 10.7% of the company, according to the investor presentation. KED has committed to invest up to £175m in perpetual preferred equity, which will also be potentially deployed to fund acquisitions.

Global co-ordinators and joint physical bookrunners Credit Suisse (B&D) and HSBC kicked off investor calls on Tuesday, and the deal is expected to price later on Wednesday. Joint bookrunners are ING and NatWest.

Leads initially announced a €350m bond with price talk of 4% area. Demand allowed banks to revise pricing to 3.75%-4%, and then again to final terms of 3.625% with the size also increased.

Victoria's €500mm 5.25% July 2024 notes were trading at 1.7% pre-announcement, according to MarketAxess data - meaning that the new bonds are offering a healthy pick-up. Of the new €500m, €90m in proceeds will go towards paying the 2024s down, the investor presentation said.

"The existing bonds are trading to short-term call," said an investor. "The pick-up isn't as large as it seems optically. They've also upsized [the new bond] to take out more of the existings."

Aggressive strategy

"[Victoria] is a roll-up M&A-driven credit that carries a high risk profile," said CreditSights analysts on the company's pricing levels. Analysts said they were cautious on its concentration on the UK, Spain and France - three countries that have been hit hard by Covid-19.

"We believe that investors in Victoria paper would need to receive healthy compensation in yield terms for taking such a myriad of risks," wrote analysts.

Spread Research analysts said they would buy the company's new bonds on the back of the group's resilience to the health crisis, decent cash generation, and its high share of variable costs enabling it to preserve margins.

"We nevertheless stress the group's aggressive M&A envelope (£700m) and potential re-leveraging towards 4x vs 3x assuming that earn-out provisions are fully financed with new debt or cash. While the ceramic tiles business has become the largest Ebitda contributor of the group and an excellent strategic market for Victoria, investors will need to accept new M&A risk and further debt looking ahead."

The company said it has a medium-term senior net leverage target of around 3x.

Expected corporate ratings are B1/BB-/BB- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch).

Moody's said that Victoria has showed solid performance since the coronavirus pandemic, although analysts added that short-term risks remain to the downside.

"A sizeable share of Victoria's clients are small and mid-size companies, and these are more at risk the longer the pandemic persists, although Moody's understands there has not been any significant increase in bad debts so far," wrote analysts on Tuesday.

The company first attempted to land a high-yield bond in November 2018, when it opened books on a €450m 5NC2 transaction. After IPTs came in at 5.5%-5.75% - a far higher price than the company wanted to pay - Victoria canned the deal. The bond was revived in July 2019, but at a smaller size of €330m, which landed at 5.25%.

