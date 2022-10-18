Carpenter Technology's (NYSE:CRS) Dividend Will Be $0.20

The board of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of December, with investors receiving $0.20 per share. This means the annual payment will be 2.3% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Carpenter Technology Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Even in the absence of profits, Carpenter Technology is paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 114.3%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the company could be paying out several times what it earns in the next 12 months, which could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Carpenter Technology Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.72 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.1% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Carpenter Technology's earnings per share has shrunk at 52% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Carpenter Technology's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Carpenter Technology that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

