Carpenter Technology Slips To Loss In Q3, Adjusted Results Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) Thursday reported third-quarter fall to net loss of $40.5 million or $0.84 per share, compared to net profit of $39.9 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, loss was $0.54 per share.

On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.57. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter declined 40 percent to $351.9 million from $585.4 million last year. Analysts expected revenue of $368.43 million.

