Markets
CRS

Carpenter Technology Slips To Loss In Q2 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) reported that its net loss for the second quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $84.9 million or $1.76 per share, compared to net income of $38.8 million or $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding special items, adjusted loss per share was $0.61 for the quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.64 per share for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the second quarter were $348.8 million compared with $573.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, a decrease of $224.2 million, on 33 percent lower volume. Net sales excluding surcharge were $299.4 million, a decrease of $171.8 million from the same period a year ago. Analysts expected revenues of $362.79 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular