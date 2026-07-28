Carpenter Technology to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 30, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s sales is pegged at $847.8 million, indicating a 12.2% rise from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s earnings is pegged at $3.03 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s earnings has inched up 2% in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 37.1%.

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CRS’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

Carpenter Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.9%.

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What the Zacks Model Unveils for Carpenter Technology

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CRS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you can see below.



You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Carpenter Technology has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: CRS currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Up CRS’s Q4 Performance

Carpenter Technology has been witnessing growth in aerospace, defense and medical applications, which is anticipated to continue throughout fiscal 2026 and get reflected in the fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results. In the quarter, demand is expected to have accelerated across all aerospace sub-markets as the supply chain ramped up to meet increasing travel demand.



However, the company has been facing headwinds in the medical and distribution end-use markets, which are likely to have affected its performance.



Nonetheless, gains from increased productivity across Carpenter Technology’s facilities, higher prices, an improved product mix and increased volumes are expected to have negated these headwinds. The impacts of these are likely to get reflected in the company’s margin.



We expect the Specialty Alloys Operations segment’s sales to be $751 million in the quarter, indicating a rise of 11.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our model estimates the segment to sell 50,123 pounds in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, indicating growth of 6.9% from that reported in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. We expect the operating profit to be $228 million, indicating growth from the $167 million reported in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025.



We expect Performance Engineered Products’ net sales to rise 1.6% year over year to $106 million. Our model predicts the segment to sell 2,697 pounds in the quarter, indicating a rise of 0.9%. Our estimate for the segment’s operating profit is $6.7 million. The segment reported an operating profit of $11.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Carpenter Technology Stock’s Price Performance

CRS shares have skyrocketed 111.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 102.7% whopping growth.

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Stocks to Consider

Here are some Basic Materials stocks, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



The Chemours Company CC, scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4, has an Earnings ESP of +27.17% and currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Chemours’ quarterly earnings are pegged at 43 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year dip of 25%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 69%.



Avient Corporation AVNT, scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 6, has an Earnings ESP of +0.87% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for Avient for the second quarter of 2026 is 89 cents per share, indicating an 11.2% year-over-year increase. Avient has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.1%.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM, slated to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug.6, currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Wheaton Precious Metals’ quarterly earnings are pegged at $1.13 per share, indicating a year-over-year jump of 79%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14%.

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Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avient Corporation (AVNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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