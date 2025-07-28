Carpenter Technology Ready to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 31, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s sales is pegged at $770 million, indicating a 3.6% dip from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s earnings is pegged at $2.03 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s earnings has moved up 0.5% in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 11.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRS’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

Carpenter Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Carpenter Technology

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CRS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you can see below.



You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Carpenter Technology has an Earnings ESP of -3.07%.



Zacks Rank: CRS currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped CRS’s Q4 Performance

Carpenter Technology has been witnessing growth across its end-use markets, especially in aerospace, defense and medical applications, which is anticipated to continue throughout fiscal 2025 and get reflected in the fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results. In the quarter, demand is expected to have accelerated across all aerospace submarkets as the supply chain ramped up to meet increasing travel demand.



However, the company has been bearing the brunt of labor and chip shortages, which are likely to have affected its performance.



Nonetheless, gains from increased productivity across Carpenter Technology’s facilities, higher prices, an improved product mix and increased volumes are expected to have negated these headwinds. The impacts of these are likely to get reflected in the company’s margin results.



We expect the Specialty Alloys Operations segment’s sales to be $689 million in the quarter, indicating a dip of 3.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our model estimates the segment to sell 47,322 pounds in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, indicating a dip of 17.3% from that reported in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. We expect the operating profit to be $163 million, indicating growth from the $141 million reported in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024.



We expect Performance Engineered Products’ net sales to rise 1.5% year over year to $113 million. Our model predicts the segment to sell 2,843 pounds in the quarter, indicating a decrease of 0.5%. Our estimate for the segment’s operating profit is $11.7 million. The segment reported an operating profit of $10.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Carpenter Technology Stock’s Price Performance

CRS shares have skyrocketed 97.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 46.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Here are some Basic Materials stocks, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS, slated to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug 6, has an Earnings ESP of +3.09% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus mark for Pan American Silver’s revenues is $766.8 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAAS’ earnings for the second quarter is pegged at 39 cents per share. The estimate indicates a significant climb from the earnings of 11 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



PAAS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.7%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on July 30, has an Earnings ESP of +7.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ revenues is $2.55 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 22.9%.



AEM’s earnings for the second quarter are pegged at $1.69 per share, indicating a year-over-year jump of 57.9%. Agnico Eagle Mines has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.3%.



CSW Industrials, Inc. CSW, slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on July 31, has an Earnings ESP of +4.38% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The consensus mark for CSW Industrials’ fiscal first-quarter revenues is $277 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 22.5%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.74 per share. It indicates a year-over-year rise of 10.9%.CSW Group has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.8%.

