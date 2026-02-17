Carpenter Technology Promotes COO Brian Malloy To Succeed Tony Thene As CEO

(RTTNews) - Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Brian Malloy to serve as Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2026.

Tony Thene, currently Chairman and CEO, will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board, guiding strategy, maintaining key stakeholder relationships and providing Board leadership.

Currently, Malloy serves as President since October 2025 and Chief Operating Officer since 2023. In this role, he has led the company's Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP) business segments.

Prior to this, Malloy served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer beginning in December 2023. He previously held several senior leadership roles at Carpenter Technology, including Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Prior to joining Carpenter, Malloy was Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Ametek's Global Precision Tubes business. Earlier in his career, he held key leadership positions at Alcoa, Inc. / Arconic / Howmet, culminating as Vice President of Industrial Gas Turbines within the Power and Propulsion business unit.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, CRS is trading on the NYSE at $375.93, down $3.68 or 0.97 percent.

