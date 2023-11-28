Carpenter Technology Promotes Brian Malloy To COO

(RTTNews) - Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) announced Tuesday Brian Malloy has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective December 4, 2023. He will continue to report directly to Tony Thene, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In this position, Malloy will expand his responsibilities and oversee the operations of Carpenter Technology's Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP) business segments.

Malloy currently serves as Senior Vice President and Group President of the SAO business segment. He joined Carpenter Technology in 2015 and previously served as Senior Vice President and Group President of the PEP business, as well as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Additionally, David Graf, Vice President and Group President of the PEP business segment, will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities.

