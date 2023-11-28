News & Insights

Markets
CRS

Carpenter Technology Promotes Brian Malloy To COO

November 28, 2023 — 08:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) announced Tuesday Brian Malloy has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective December 4, 2023. He will continue to report directly to Tony Thene, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In this position, Malloy will expand his responsibilities and oversee the operations of Carpenter Technology's Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP) business segments.

Malloy currently serves as Senior Vice President and Group President of the SAO business segment. He joined Carpenter Technology in 2015 and previously served as Senior Vice President and Group President of the PEP business, as well as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Additionally, David Graf, Vice President and Group President of the PEP business segment, will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.