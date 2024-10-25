Carpenter Technology price target raised to $185 from $165 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Carpenter Technology (CRS) to $185 from $165 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst is positive on the company’s capital deployment priorities being balanced between shareholder returns and internal investments, adding that the firm is pulling in its free cash flow growth outlook to reflect long-term operating income targets.

