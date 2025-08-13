Carpenter Technology President And CEO Tony Thene Elected To Assume Addl. Duties Of Chairman

(RTTNews) - Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) announced Wednesday the execution of succession plans for the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has unanimously elected Tony Thene, current President and Chief Executive Officer, to assume the additional duties of Chairman of the Board, effective October 7, 2025, immediately before the commencement of the 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting.

For the past 10 years, Thene has served as President and CEO of Carpenter Technology and has been instrumental in leading significant growth. Thene succeeds Martin Inglis, who has informed the Board of Directors of his intention not to stand for reelection to the Board when his term expires at the 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting.

Inglis was elected Chairman of Carpenter Technology's Board of Directors in 2021 and has served on the Board of Directors since 2003.

In addition, Brian Malloy, currently Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since December 2023, has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer effective October 7, 2025. Malloy succeeds Thene as President.

Malloy joined Carpenter Technology in August 2015 and has served in various Commercial and Operations leadership roles.

Further, Steven Ward has been elected to the position of Lead Independent Director, effective October 7, 2025, immediately before the commencement of the 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting.

Ward is currently the Chairperson of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors and has served on the Carpenter Technology's Board of Directors since 2001.

