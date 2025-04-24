CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY Earnings Results: $CRS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY ($CRS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $1.88 per share, beating estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $727,000,000, missing estimates of $737,165,336 by $-10,165,336.

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $CRS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONY R THENE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,500 shares for an estimated $5,161,263 .

. STEVEN E KAROL sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,711,520

VIOLA L ACOFF sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $807,326

TIMOTHY LAIN (SVP and CFO) sold 3,250 shares for an estimated $595,091

RAMIN YOUNESSI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 712 shares for an estimated $129,778.

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY Government Contracts

We have seen $390,072 of award payments to $CRS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

