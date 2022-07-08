Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Hike Base Prices on New Orders

Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS recently announced that it would increase base prices on new, non-contract orders across most of its premium products by 12-15%. The price rise will be effective with new orders placed after Jul 5. All other applicable surcharges will remain intact.



Carpenter Technology is gaining from improved end-market demand, supported by record booking and strong backlog growth in third-quarter fiscal 2022. Management anticipates this momentum will continue through fiscal 2022. The industrial and consumer market is expected to witness consistent strong demand for consumer electronics, IoT and semiconductor applications for its ultra-high-purity materials. In the transportation end-use market, demand in the light-duty submarket remains strong on increased customer spending.



The company has been witnessing broad-based demand recovery in the aerospace and defense and medical end-use market, which will continue in calendar 2022. Aerospace is gaining from strong lead times coupled with several contract wins. In defense, the company is benefiting from increased investments to develop next-gen programs and platforms. The ongoing recovery in elective surgeries from the Omicron variant is driving the medical end-use market. Medical procedures are expected to rise to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of the calendar year 2022. The company expects these trends will continue in the upcoming quarters.



Carpenter Technology’s financial position is strong, which gives it the flexibility to strengthen its long-term growth profile by investing in emerging technologies like additive manufacturing and soft magnetics. As electric vehicle demand continues to grow and program activity increases for electrifying short-range air travel, the company is increasing investments in motor technology and soft magnetic solutions.



The company has been implementing cost-reduction initiatives and portfolio realignments that are anticipated to drive significant cost savings. It expects to spend nearly $90 million in capital expenditures for fiscal 2022 and prioritize capital investments to target the existing and future growth markets.



Carpenter Technology is witnessing delays in some projects due to outside contractors’ availability and extended lead times for certain materials. Moreover, supply chains continue to see challenges, mainly around longer-than-anticipated lead times and ongoing logistics disruptions. These factors will likely impact the company’s ability to meet production targets.

Price Performance

Carpenter Technology’s shares have declined 19.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s fall of 4.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include American Vanguard Corporation AVD, Cabot Corporation CBT and Allegheny Technologies Inc. ATI.



American Vanguard has a projected earnings growth rate of 72.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVD’s current-year earnings has been revised 17% upward in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



American Vanguard’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 33.9%. AVD has rallied roughly 36.7% in the past six months. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.



Cabot, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1, has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.5% for the current fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT's earnings for the current fiscal has been revised 6% upward in the past 60 days.



Cabot's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.2%. CBT has gained around 12.9% in the past six months.



Allegheny has a projected earnings growth rate of 1,076.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's current-year earnings has been revised upward by 40.4% in the past 60 days.



Allegheny's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 128.9%. ATI has gained around 17.5% in the past six months. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.