Is Carpenter Technology (CRS) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Carpenter Technology (CRS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Carpenter Technology is one of 232 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Carpenter Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS' full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CRS has returned 11% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 8.6%. This shows that Carpenter Technology is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Fortuna Mining (FSM). The stock is up 20.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Fortuna Mining's current year EPS has increased 34.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Carpenter Technology is a member of the Steel - Speciality industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.9% this year, meaning that CRS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Fortuna Mining falls under the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 59 stocks and is ranked #153. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.3%.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Carpenter Technology and Fortuna Mining. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

