Carpenter Technology (CRS) Price Target Increased by 5.81% to 92.82

The average one-year price target for Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) has been revised to 92.82 / share. This is an increase of 5.81% from the prior estimate of 87.72 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 83.83 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.74% from the latest reported closing price of 77.52 / share.

Carpenter Technology Declares $0.20 Dividend

On January 18, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2024 received the payment on March 7, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $77.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.18%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 4.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 1.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carpenter Technology. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRS is -1.31%, a decrease of 646.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 53,606K shares. The put/call ratio of CRS is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,298K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,280K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,825K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares, representing an increase of 27.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 88.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,464K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 9.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,300K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing an increase of 13.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 5.36% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,193K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Carpenter Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete 'end-to-end' solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.