Carpenter Technology (CRS) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4

Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS reported adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share. It had posted break-even adjusted earnings in the year-ago quarter.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of 78 cents compared with the year-ago quarter’s 5 cents.



Net sales increased 34.5% year over year to $758.1 million in the reported quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $724 million. The upside was driven by ongoing solid demand in most of the company’s end-use markets.



CRS witnessed a year-over-year revenue increase of 64.8% in the Aerospace and Defense end-use market. Revenues in the Energy end-market were up 65.7%. Revenues in the Medical end-use markets rose 24%. Revenues in the Distribution markets decreased 10.7%, whereas the same for industrial and consumer end-use markets increased 17.2%. The transportation end-use market’s revenues rose 11%.

Operational Results

The cost of goods sold in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 moved up 30% year over year to $639 million. The gross profit surged 65.3% year over year to $119 million. The adjusted operating income in the reported quarter was $62.9 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s operating profit of $14.9 million.

Carpenter Technology Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Carpenter Technology Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Carpenter Technology Corporation Quote

Segmental Performance

The Specialty Alloys Operations segment reported sales of $667 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $485 million. We predicted the segment’s sales to be $523 million. The segment sold 61,528 pounds compared with the year-ago quarter’s 51,626 pounds. The reported figure surpassed our estimate of 54,035 pounds. CRS posted an operating profit of $80 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $30 million. Our estimate for the segment’s operating profit was $69.8 million.



The Performance Engineered Products’ net sales increased 23.9% year over year to $119 million. The reported figure surpassed our estimate of $100 million. The segment sold 3,328 pounds compared with the year-ago quarter’s 2,808 pounds. It was higher than our projection of 2,900 pounds. The segment reported an operating profit of $5.9 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $10.3 million. Our estimate for the segment’s operating profit was $10 million.

FY23 Performance

Carpenter Technology reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share in fiscal 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share. The company had reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.06 in fiscal 2022. Including one-time items, the company posted earnings per share of $1.14 against the year-ago quarter’s loss per share of $1.01.



Net sales increased 38.9% year over year to $2,550 million. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,516 million.

Financials

Carpenter Technology ended fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $45 million compared with $154 million at the end of fiscal 2022. The long-term debt was $693 million at the end of the quarter compared with $692 as of the end of fiscal 2022. Cash flow from operating activities was $175 million in the quarter under review compared with $107 million in the prior-year quarter.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 81.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 72%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Carpenter Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Some other top-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Livent Corporation LTHM, Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA and PPG Industries, Inc. PPG. LTHM and ORLA sport a Zacks Rank #1 at present, and PPG has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Livent has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LTHM’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.11 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved north by 3.4% in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 111.9% in the last year.



Orla Mining has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 85.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORLA’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 87.5% north over the past 60 days. ORLA’s shares gained 62.7% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG Industries’ fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $7.47, indicating growth of 23.5% from the prior-year actuals. Earnings estimates have moved 3% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%. PPG’s shares have gained 11.2% in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Livent Corporation (LTHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.