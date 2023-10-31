Carpenter Technology (CRS) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q1

Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS reported adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share in first-quarter fiscal 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share. It had posted an adjusted loss of 14 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of 88 cents against the year-ago quarter’s loss of 14 cents.



Net sales increased 24.7% year over year to $652 million in the reported quarter. The upside was driven by a 12% year over year increase in shipment volume and the ongoing solid demand in most of the company’s end-use markets. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $702 million.



CRS witnessed a year-over-year revenue increase of 42.2% in the Aerospace and Defense end-use market. Revenues in the Energy end-market were up 59.6%. Revenues in the Medical end-use markets rose 33.7%. Revenues in the Distribution markets decreased 14.1%, whereas the same for industrial and consumer end-use markets increased 16.1%. The transportation end-use market’s revenues rose 23.2%.

Operational Results

The cost of goods sold in first-quarter fiscal 2023 moved up 12.8% year over year to $528 million. The gross profit surged 126.5% year over year to $124 million. The adjusted operating income in the reported quarter was $69 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $8.3 million.

Segmental Performance

The Specialty Alloys Operations segment reported sales of $570 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $447 million. We predicted the segment’s sales to be $602 million. The segment sold 49,992 pounds compared with the year-ago quarter’s 44,562 pounds. The reported figure missed our estimate of 52,632 pounds. CRS posted an operating profit of $80.8 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $19.9 million. Our estimate for the segment’s operating profit was $83.7 million.



The Performance Engineered Products’ net sales increased 9.2% year over year to $102 million. The reported figure surpassed our estimate of $100 million. The segment sold 2,302 pounds compared with the year-ago quarter’s 2,326 pounds. It was lower than our projection of 2,682 pounds. The segment reported an operating profit of $9.1 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $6.3 million. Our estimate for the segment’s operating profit was $11.6 million.

Financials

Carpenter Technology ended first-quarter fiscal 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $18 million compared with $45 million at the end of fiscal 2023. The long-term debt was $693 million at the end of the quarter compared with $693 as of the end of fiscal 2023. Cash flow from operating activities was $7.4 million in the quarter under review against cash outflow of $78 million in the prior-year quarter.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 71% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 29.6%.



