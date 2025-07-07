Carpenter Technology Corporation to Host Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results Conference Call on July 31, 2025

Carpenter Technology Corporation will host a conference call on July 31, 2025, to discuss Q4 fiscal 2025 financial results.

$CRS Insider Trading Activity

$CRS insiders have traded $CRS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES D DEE (SVP, Gen Counsel & Sec) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,175,163

ELIZABETH A SOCCI (VP, Contr & Ch Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,010,921 .

. VIOLA L ACOFF sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $807,326

I MARTIN INGLIS sold 3,433 shares for an estimated $678,566

COLLEEN PRITCHETT sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $279,887

ANASTASIOS JOHN HART sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $243,725

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of $CRS stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CRS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRS forecast page.

Full Release



PHILADELPHIA, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) plans to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended June 30, 2025. The call and webcast will follow the release of fourth quarter fiscal 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31, 2025.







Conference Call and Webcast Details







What: Carpenter Technology Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Conference Call





Date: Thursday July 31, 2025





Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time





Live Call: +1 (646) 307-1963





Live and Archived Webcast:



ir.carpentertechnology.com











About Carpenter Technology









Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace and defense, medical, transportation, energy, and industrial and consumer markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys including nickel, cobalt, and titanium and material process capabilities that solve our customers' current and future material challenges. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at



www.carpentertechnology.com



.









Investor Inquiries:





John Huyette





+1 610-208-2061







jhuyette@cartech.com







Media Inquiries:





Heather Beardsley





+1 610-208-2278







hbeardsley@cartech.com









