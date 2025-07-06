Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Opinions on 2025 Stock Rally

Recent discussions on X about Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) have centered around the stock's impressive performance in 2025, with some users highlighting a remarkable rally of over 160% year-to-date. Many are pointing to the strength in the steel specialty alloys industry, where CRS is seen as a top performer, contributing to a broader industry uptrend. The buzz reflects a mix of awe and curiosity about whether this momentum can sustain amidst potential short-term pullbacks.

Additionally, there’s a focus on technical indicators, with conversations noting strong volume and bullish signals, though some caution about overbought conditions that might lead to a cooldown. Posts on X also tie CRS’s gains to broader market dynamics in metals and alloys, with several users debating the stock's next move as it hovers near key levels. The energy around these discussions suggests a keen interest in how external economic factors might shape the company’s trajectory.

Carpenter Technology Corporation Insider Trading Activity

Carpenter Technology Corporation insiders have traded $CRS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES D DEE (SVP, Gen Counsel & Sec) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,175,163

ELIZABETH A SOCCI (VP, Contr & Ch Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,010,921 .

. VIOLA L ACOFF sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $807,326

I MARTIN INGLIS sold 3,433 shares for an estimated $678,566

COLLEEN PRITCHETT sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $279,887

ANASTASIOS JOHN HART sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $243,725

Carpenter Technology Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Carpenter Technology Corporation Government Contracts

We have seen $390,072 of award payments to $CRS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Carpenter Technology Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

