Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 26, 2020

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that CRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.16, the dividend yield is 4.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRS was $18.16, representing a -66.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.90 and a 33.53% increase over the 52 week low of $13.60.

CRS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and Nucor Corporation (NUE). Zacks Investment Research reports CRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -156.33%, compared to an industry average of 66.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CRS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

