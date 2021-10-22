Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 25, 2021

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that CRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.76, the dividend yield is 2.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRS was $32.76, representing a -33.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.20 and a 106.04% increase over the 52 week low of $15.90.

CRS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). CRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.76. Zacks Investment Research reports CRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 79.77%, compared to an industry average of 6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the crs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.