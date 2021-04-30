Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 03, 2021

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that CRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.79, the dividend yield is 2.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRS was $39.79, representing a -17.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.06 and a 150.25% increase over the 52 week low of $15.90.

CRS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). CRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.04. Zacks Investment Research reports CRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -202.49%, compared to an industry average of 46.5%.

