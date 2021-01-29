Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CRS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRS was $33.01, representing a -26.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.84 and a 142.72% increase over the 52 week low of $13.60.

CRS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and POSCO (PKX). CRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.83. Zacks Investment Research reports CRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -176.24%, compared to an industry average of 21.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CRS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CRS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CRS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an increase of 34.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CRS at 5.51%.

