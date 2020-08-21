Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2020

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that CRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.87, the dividend yield is 3.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRS was $20.87, representing a -62.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.33 and a 53.46% increase over the 52 week low of $13.60.

CRS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nucor Corporation (NUE) and POSCO (PKX). Zacks Investment Research reports CRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -156.33%, compared to an industry average of 58.9%.

