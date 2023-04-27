Carpenter Technology Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS):

Earnings: $18.6 million in Q3 vs. -$7.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.38 in Q3 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Carpenter Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $18.6 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.3 per share Revenue: $690.1 million in Q3 vs. $489 million in the same period last year.

