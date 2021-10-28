Carpenter Technology Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS):

-Earnings: -$14.8 million in Q1 vs. -$47.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.31 in Q1 vs. -$0.98 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Carpenter Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$13.9 million or -$0.28 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.31 per share -Revenue: $387.6 million in Q1 vs. $353.3 million in the same period last year.

