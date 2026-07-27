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Carpenter Technology CEO Brian Malloy Passes Away; Tony Thene Named CEO

July 27, 2026 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Monday said President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Malloy passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 24.

Following Malloy's death, the company's board appointed Executive Chairman Tony Thene as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Thene previously served as CEO from 2015 through June 2026 and will continue to serve as Chairman.

The board said Malloy made significant contributions to the company over the past decade and was recognized for his commitment to performance, operational excellence and the company's long-term success.

In the pre-market trading, Carpenter Technology is 3.27% higher at $624 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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