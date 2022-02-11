Carpenter Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CRS

In trading on Friday, shares of Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.01, changing hands as high as $38.09 per share. Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are currently trading up about 12.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRS's low point in its 52 week range is $26.84 per share, with $49.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.34.

