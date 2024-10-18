Carpenter Technology About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CRS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/22/24, Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 12/5/24. As a percentage of CRS's recent stock price of $159.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRS's low point in its 52 week range is $58.8687 per share, with $166.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.68.

In Friday trading, Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

