Carpenter (CRS) Q4 EPS Jumps 21%

Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share exceeded estimates by 6.8%, rising to $2.21 in Q4 FY2025.

GAAP revenue missed expectations, falling 5.4% year over year to $755.6 million in Q4 FY2025.

Adjusted free cash flow surged 421.5% in Q4 FY2025 compared to Q4 FY2024, with adjusted operating margins reaching record highs across core segments.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS), a leader in high-performance specialty metal alloys used for critical applications in aerospace, defense, energy, and medical markets, released its fourth quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on August 6, 2025. The latest results showed a decisive earnings beat, as non-GAAP earnings per share climbed to $2.21 in Q4 FY2025, surpassing analyst estimates of $2.07. Despite this, GAAP revenue of $755.6 million fell short of analysts' $792.55 million forecast. and dropped 5.4% year over year. Overall, the quarter saw record profitability and margins, with strong product mix and pricing more than offsetting volume and top-line pressure.

Metric Q4 FY25 Q4 FY25 Estimate Q4 FY24 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.21 $2.07 $1.82 21.4% Revenue (GAAP) $755.6 million $792.6 million $798.7 million (5.4%) Operating Income $151.4 million $108.3 million 39.8% Adjusted Operating Margin ex. Surcharge Revenue and Special Items 24.3% 19.7% 4.6 pp Adjusted Free Cash Flow $201.3 million $38.6 million 421.6%

Business Overview and Recent Strategic Focus

Carpenter Technology produces advanced specialty alloys and engineered materials for use in mission-critical industries. Its products include high-performance alloys, stainless steels, titanium alloys, and powder metals, serving aerospace engines, medical implants, industrial gas turbines, and many other demanding end-markets.

In recent periods, it has focused on capturing value through a richer product mix, disciplined pricing, and steady innovation. Strategic priorities also include expansion of production capacity, especially for high-purity melt products, as well as bolstering supply chain resilience.

Fourth Quarter Highlights: Margins, Cash Flow, and Segment Trends

The quarter delivered operating income of $151.4 million, up 39.8% from the prior year period. This was supported by an adjusted operating margin—excluding raw material surcharges and special items—of 24.3%, a 4.6 percentage point improvement from the same period last year. While overall GAAP revenue fell short, improved margins reflected favorable product mix and successful pricing strategies, helping to offset declining shipment volumes in several segments.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) surged to $201.3 million—an increase of more than 400% compared to Q4 FY2024. Total liquidity climbed to $664.4 million, with a historic low net debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) ratio of 0.5x, highlighting a strong financial position.

In the Specialty Alloys Operations segment, operating income rose 19% year over year, setting a new SAO adjusted operating margin record at 30.5%. Segment revenue, however, dipped amid an 18% drop in shipment volumes compared to the prior year. Management emphasized a strategy of prioritizing high-value products, contributing to adjusted operating margin expansion even as volume declined. In the Performance Engineered Products segment, operating income edged up to $11.7 million, with adjusted operating margin improving to 12.0%. Volumes slipped 7% year over year, but management highlighted increased profitability from titanium product lines and growth in the company's additive manufacturing business.

End-market demand varied by industry. Aerospace and defense, which made up 62% of total sales (excluding surcharges), saw net sales rise 2% year over year, with ongoing high demand for aerospace engine materials and parts. The energy segment posted 22% year-over-year growth, supported by rising industrial gas turbine orders. In contrast, the medical and transportation markets saw net sales fall 16% and 17% year over year, respectively. The drop in medical sales reflected a combination of inventory destocking and a challenging comparison to a very strong prior-year quarter.

Product Lines and Strategic Investments

Across product families, Carpenter Technology provides high-performance alloys and titanium products that require advanced manufacturing and stringent process controls. In aerospace, the company supplies engine components and structural parts, which continue to command premium pricing in a tight supply and demand environment. Medical-grade alloys are used in orthopedic implants and surgical devices, and the company is experiencing ongoing demand as patient procedure trends rise, despite short-term fluctuations.

The business is investing significantly in expanding its melt capacity, dedicating $400 million to a brownfield expansion project designed to add high-purity metal production. Management aims for this investment to generate at least $150 million in incremental operating income by FY2030, with an expected return on invested capital of over 20%. Research and development spending totaled $25.6 million in FY2024, underlying its commitment to innovation and development of next-generation materials.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Market Dynamics

Management provided detailed financial guidance for the next year. For Q1 FY2026, the company expects operating income of $162 million to $165 million. For FY2026, adjusted operating income is projected at $660 million to $700 million, representing growth of 26% to 33% over FY2025. Adjusted free cash flow for FY2026 (after accounting for brownfield expansion spending) is forecast at $240 million to $280 million.

Dividend payments continue on a regular basis, with $40.3 million paid in FY2025, and ongoing buybacks, with $24.1 million repurchased in Q4 FY2025 alone. As capacity expansion ramps up, capital expenditures will increase, with $175 million to $185 million earmarked for the brownfield project in FY2026. The company stated it expects no significant negative effects from tariff changes, due to its supply sourcing and pass-through pricing mechanisms. The leadership did not indicate any upcoming shifts in dividend policy, maintaining a consistent payout approach.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

