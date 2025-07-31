Carpenter (CRS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Carpenter Technology (CRS) reported revenue of $755.6 million, down 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.21, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $770.22 million, representing a surprise of -1.9%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Volumes Sold in Pounds - Specialty Alloys Operations : 46.87 million versus 47.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 46.87 million versus 47.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Volumes Sold in Pounds : 48.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 48.8 million.

: 48.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 48.8 million. Volumes Sold in Pounds - Intersegment : -0.8 million compared to the -0.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -0.8 million compared to the -0.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. Volumes Sold in Pounds - Performance Engineered Products : 2.67 million versus 2.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.67 million versus 2.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales- End-Use Market Excluding Surcharge Revenue- Total : $623.7 million compared to the $629.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

: $623.7 million compared to the $629.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year. Net Sales- End-Use Market Excluding Surcharge Revenue- Surcharge revenue : $131.9 million versus $139.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19% change.

: $131.9 million versus $139.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19% change. Net Sales- Intersegment : $-23.1 million compared to the $-26.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.4% year over year.

: $-23.1 million compared to the $-26.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.4% year over year. Net Sales- Performance Engineered Products : $104.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $110.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

: $104.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $110.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%. Net Sales- Specialty Alloys Operations : $674.1 million compared to the $685.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.

: $674.1 million compared to the $685.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year. Operating Income- Corporate : $-26.9 million compared to the $-25.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-26.9 million compared to the $-25.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Income- Performance Engineered Products : $11.7 million compared to the $11.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $11.7 million compared to the $11.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Income- Specialty Alloys Operations: $167 million compared to the $163.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Carpenter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Carpenter have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

