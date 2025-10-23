Carpenter (CRS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Carpenter Technology (CRS) reported $733.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. EPS of $2.43 for the same period compares to $1.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $729.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13, the EPS surprise was +14.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Volumes Sold in Pounds - Specialty Alloys Operations : 44.75 million versus 44.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 44.75 million versus 44.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Volumes Sold in Pounds : 46.42 million compared to the 46.7 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 46.42 million compared to the 46.7 million average estimate based on two analysts. Volumes Sold in Pounds - Intersegment : -0.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -0.83 million.

: -0.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -0.83 million. Volumes Sold in Pounds - Performance Engineered Products : 2.28 million versus 2.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.28 million versus 2.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales- End-Use Market Excluding Surcharge Revenue- Total : $603.1 million versus $595.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.

: $603.1 million versus $595.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change. Net Sales- End-Use Market Excluding Surcharge Revenue- Surcharge revenue : $130.6 million compared to the $137.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.

: $130.6 million compared to the $137.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year. Net Sales- Intersegment : $-19.5 million compared to the $-39.9 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.1% year over year.

: $-19.5 million compared to the $-39.9 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.1% year over year. Net Sales- Performance Engineered Products : $93.6 million versus $103.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.

: $93.6 million versus $103.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change. Net Sales- Specialty Alloys Operations : $659.6 million versus $669.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

: $659.6 million versus $669.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change. Operating Income- Corporate : $-26.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-24.98 million.

: $-26.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-24.98 million. Operating Income- Performance Engineered Products : $9.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.98 million.

: $9.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.98 million. Operating Income- Specialty Alloys Operations: $170.7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $163.59 million.

Here is how Carpenter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Carpenter have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

