RMG Acquisition III, the third blank check company formed by Riverside's James Carpenter and former Carlyle executive Robert Mancini, raised $420 million by offering 42 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman James Carpenter, founder and CEO of Riverside Management Group, and CEO and Director Robert Mancini, a former Managing Director with The Carlyle Group and co-head of its power investment business. While the company has not selected a specific target industry or geography, it intends to capitalize on the ability of the management team to identify, acquire, and operate businesses across a broad range of sectors with enterprise values between $1 billion and $4 billion.



Management's previous SPACs include RMG Acquisition, which went public in February 2019 and completed its merger with EV battery maker Romeo Power (RMO; +84% from $10 offer price) this past December, and RMG Acquisition II (RMGBU; +23%), which raised $300 million in December 2020.



RMG Acquisition III plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RMGCU. BofA Securities and Barclays acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Carpenter and Mancini's third SPAC RMG Acquisition III prices $420 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



