RMG Acquisition VI, the sixth blank check company formed by Riverside's James Carpenter and former Carlyle executive Robert Mancini, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $575 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $575 million by offering 57.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, RMG Acquisition VI would command a market value of $719 million.



The company is led by Executive Chairman James Carpenter, the founder and CEO of Riverside Management Group; CEO and Director Robert Mancini, a former Managing Director with The Carlyle Group and co-head of its power investment business; and COO Philip Kassin, a former Managing Director and Head of M&A and Financing at M-III Partners. While the company has not selected a specific target industry or geography, it intends to capitalize on the ability of the management team to identify, acquire, and operate businesses across a broad range of sectors, focusing on those with enterprise values between $2.5 billion and $4 billion.



Management's other SPACs include RMG Acquisition, which completed its merger with EV battery maker Romeo Power (RMO; +23% from $10 offer price) in December; RMG Acquisition II (RMGB; +10%), which went public this past December and has a pending merger agreement with India's ReNew Power; RMG Acquisition III (RMGCU; +5%), which went public last month; and RMG Acquisition IV (RMGDU), RMG Acquisition V (RMGEU), and RMG Acquisition VII (RMGGU), which all filed this past Friday.



RMG Acquisition VI company was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RMGFU. BofA Securities and Barclays are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Carpenter and Mancini's SPAC RMG Acquisition VI files for a $575 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.