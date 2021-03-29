Markets
CarParts.com To Buy All Precise Fuel Delivery Systems Inventory From Premium Guard

(RTTNews) - CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) said it agreed to acquire all Precise Fuel Delivery Systems inventory from Premium Guard, a global automotive aftermarket supplier. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed and the financial impact to CarParts.com is not material.

The transaction is expected to close during CarParts.com's first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

CarParts.com noted that the transaction will accelerate its growth in the $300 billion auto parts market and significantly expand its mechanical parts offerings.

