CarParts.com (PRTS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CarParts.com (PRTS) closed at $4.96, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the online auto parts retailer had lost 20.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 2.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.24%.

CarParts.com will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, down 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $174.78 million, up 5.26% from the year-ago period.

PRTS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $694.61 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -300% and +4.99%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CarParts.com. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 60% lower. CarParts.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

