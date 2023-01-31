CarParts.com (PRTS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CarParts.com (PRTS) closed at $6.82, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the online auto parts retailer had gained 9.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 14.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.75%.

CarParts.com will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $152.4 million, up 10.23% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CarParts.com. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CarParts.com is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

