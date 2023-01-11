CarParts.com (PRTS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CarParts.com (PRTS) closed the most recent trading day at $6.81, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online auto parts retailer had gained 11.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 14.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CarParts.com as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CarParts.com is projected to report earnings of -$0.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $152.4 million, up 10.23% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CarParts.com should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CarParts.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

