CarParts.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRTS) Profit Outlook

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. CarParts.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. The US$366m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$10m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$3.5m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on CarParts.com's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering CarParts.com, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$18m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 69% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NasdaqGS:PRTS Earnings Per Share Growth September 11th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of CarParts.com's upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. CarParts.com currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of CarParts.com which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview.

Valuation: What is CarParts.com worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records?

